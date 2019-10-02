Both sides were beaten 5-2 at home by teams playing their football a division above in the BetVictor Premier South.

Barnstaple Town were beaten by Truro City at Mill Road, with two late goals taking the game away from the hosts in the closing stages.

Rio Garside and Stewart Yetton had given the visitors the advantage but Jack Langford was able to pull a goal back for Barum before half time.

Yetton got his second 10 minutes after the break, but Brian Levien struck 10 minutes later to close the gap again.

Louis Rooney made it 4-2 after 84 minutes before Garside got his second and Truro's fifth in the 90th minute.

A first-half hat-trick for Andrew Neal did the damage as Bideford were knocked out by Taunton Town.

Neal sealed his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time to give the Peacocks a 3-0 lead at the break, adding to his goals in the 18th and 35th minutes.

Matt Wright made it four shortly after the restart before Ryan Turner pulled one back.

Jack Rice-Lethaby netted the fifth for Taunton - two weeks after he scored two for Bideford against Thatcham Town.

Turner added Bideford's second with five minutes remaining.