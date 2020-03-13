The Southern League said no matches would take place on Saturday March 14 or Saturday, March 21, with midweek fixtures also included in the postponement.

A statement from the Southern League said the situation would be reviewed on Friday, March 20.

It means both Bideford and Barnstaple Town will not play before Monday, March 23.

Bideford had been due to play Cinderford Town on Saturday before travelling to Cirencester Town next week.

The club said it 'welcomed' the decision from the league.

Barnstaple Town were set to travel to Larkhall Athletic, before a midweek trip to Winchester City and a home match against Highworth Town.

The South West Peninsula League has taken the decision to postpone all games for 10 days, with no football to be played before Monday, March 23, and will also review the decision on March 20.

A statement from the league said: 'The board wishes it to be known that in coming to this decision they have taken into account not just the national picture, but the local one too.

'We are aware of several volunteers self isolating, a manager of a club and a referee all with suspected cases of Covid 19, in any event those clubs would have been granted a postponement under FA advice, it is also felt that the possible piecemeal way of some games being played and some called off would not be acceptable.

'Likewise several clubs have very powerfully put over the message that they are concerned for the welfare of club officials and volunteers, many of whom are of an age or have underlying health concerns that mean football must become secondary.'

Ilfracombe Town, Holsworthy, Torridgeside and Torrington are all affected by the postponement.

As things stand, Devon Football League and North Devon Football League fixtures will go ahead.

The Devon Football League said it would fully support clubs should they decide to postpone fixtures at the weekend.

Top-level English and Scottish football has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship have all agreed to call a halt to competitive action with immediate effect.

A joint statement from the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Professional Football League confirmed the suspension of all football north of the border until further notice.

The decisions to suspend follow players and staff becoming affected by the virus, or individuals self-isolating as a precaution after reporting symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

England's cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been cut short, while next week's Champions League and Europa League ties have all been postponed.

Government advice on mass gatherings in England and Wales has not changed despite the decision on Thursday to move into the 'delay' phase in tackling the virus, but the spread of the illness among competitors has forced the hand of organisers.