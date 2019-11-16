After a goalless first period, the Bluebirds scored twice in the second half via CJ Roberts and Squire.

Before the start of play, the two teams were separated by five places in the league table but the first half display did not portray that.

Honiton's Luke Ashford was called into action early in the fourth minute before Ash Small enjoyed the Hippos' first opportunity but his volley was struck wide.

Having conceded four last weekend at home to Brixham, there would have been cause for concern in the 14th minute when a defensive mix-up allowed Tom Perryman a run on goal. However, aware of the recovering defender, the Honiton winger shot early and it was easily saved by Jamie Matthews.

After a first half mainly dominated by half chances and ticking-offs for the players from the referee, the whistle blew with the score stuck at 0-0 and some home fans declaring the team "not very good today".

Those fans were soon rewarded for their decision to venture out on a cold November afternoon when Ilfracombe opened the scoring in the 52nd minute.

Some excellent work from Squire freed CJ Roberts and despite seeing his initial shot saved, he scored the rebound.

The goal put the wind in the Bluebirds' wings and within 18 minutes they had doubled their advantage.

A smart ball split the Honiton defence between the left back and centre back allowing Squire a pocket to work in. His clean run on goal gave him the time to pick his spot and roll the ball into the far left corner.

The second goal swung momentum firmly into the home team's favour and the Hippos found themselves restricted to half chances.

The victory for Ilfracombe is their 10th of the campaign and proved the perfect tonic to their first defeat of the season last weekend.

For the Hippos, meanwhile, they slipped to their ninth defeat of the season and now they switch their attention to the Devon St Luke Cup when they travel to Exmouth Town.