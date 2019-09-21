Barnstaple Town went down 1-0 at Willand Rovers in a Southern League game while Torrington and Torridgeside both lose their South West Peninsula League Premier East games while Ilfracombe Town, also playing a Premier East game, were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Ivybridge.

Barum, looked after on the day by Steve Holland following the midweek departure of manager Aaron Harper-Penman, became the first team to lose to Willand Rovers in a Southern League game this season.

The Mid Devon men took the points thanks to a 44th minute goal from Dean Stamp.

Torridgeside's run without a win is now five games as they succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at home to Torpoint Athletic while Torrington remain on four league points, now from eight outings, after a 3-0 home defeat to Elburton Villa.

Ilfracombe Town took a 1-0 lead in their home league meeting with Ivybridge with Sam Box providing the assist for Jamie Mirrow to score, but the Bridgers hit back, though the draw does mean that Ilfracombe remain unbeaten seven games into their league campaign seven league games

There's midweek action for Torridgeside, Torrington, Ilfracombe Town and also Holsworthy, who did not have a game on the penultimate Saturday of September.

Holsworthy are in Tuesday night action when they entertain Ivybridge in a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie. Ilfracombe are also in Devon Bowl action and they face a Tuesday night trip to Plymouth Marjons side that landed a rare win today, beating Honiton Town 4-2 in a South West Peninsula League Premier East game.

Torrington take a break from their disappointing league campaign to date with a Wednesday night visit to high-flying Bovey Tracey for a Devon St Lukes Bowl game.

Torridgeside are also in Wednesday night action when they go to Stoke Gabriel for a Devon Bowl tie.

