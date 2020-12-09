The Bluebirds had beaten struggling Stoke Gabriel 17-1 in their last league outing, but not played since an FA Vase exit at Hamworthy United on October 31 due to the second national lockdown.

And they took the lead when Liam Short produced a superb finish from the corner of the 18-yard box, only for the visitors to hit back with a penalty from Curtis Dammerall.

Torpoint then ensured they would take all three points in the second half thanks to a good goal from Gary Hird, leaving Ilfracombe beaten for ony the second time in 10 league outings to look forward to their home meeting with Sidmouth.

Torridgeside were also on the wrong end of things on their return from a 42-day break in action, going down by the odd goal in seven at home against Honiton Town.

Chris Long put the Hippos ahead early on and Liam Dingle tapped in Fin Rooke’s right-wing cross to make it 2-0 on 22 minutes.

But T-side hit back soon after and were back on level terms just before the hour mark, only for Rooke to put the visitors 3-2 up on 77 minutes.

The hosts missed a penalty while their rivals were down to nine men after a sin-bin offence but squared matters and looked set for a point, when Ben Ede won it late on for the Hippos.

Shaun Copp netted twice for fourth-placed T-side as they suffered only a second league loss in 12 matches, with Harry Stevens also on target at Donnacroft.

Torrington are set to return to action with a trip to Elmore this weekend, when Holsworthy are due to host Dartmouth.

North Devon League results, Premier: Kilkhampton 5 Boca Seniors 5.

Senior: Shebbear Utd 2 Fremington Res 1.

Intermediate 1: Merton 2 Eastside 3; SAS Equalizers 3 Putford 5; South Molton 1 Chittlehampton 4.

Intermediate 2: Torridgeside 3rds 1 High Bickington 1.

Intermediate 3: Ashwater 5 South Molton Res 3; Kingsley Park 2 Bideford Res 2.