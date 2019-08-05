Park were beaten 1-0 by Exwick Villa in the final at Newton Abbot Spurs' Rec ground.

Mark Saunders' penalty in the 18th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Devon and Exeter Premier champions went on to lift the trophy and pocket the £750 prize.

Park applied the pressure and pushed for an equaliser, but were unable to find the goal they needed.

They take a £500 prize for reaching the final.

Park, who won a league and cup double in 2018/19, are in action on Friday (August 9) in the North Devon Football League's traditional curtain-raiser, the Albert Beer Memorial Shield.

Their opponents are North Molton, who were the beaten finalists in May's Brayford Cup final.

Kick off at Appledore's Marshford ground is at 6.30pm.

Park are looking to lift the shield for the fourth year in a row.