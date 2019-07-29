Tyler Yarde was the penalty hero in goal as Park earned a 4-3 shoot-out win in Saturday's semi-final against Buckland Athletic Reserves at Barnstaple Town's Mill Road ground.

Park battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and take the game to penalties.

Two goals from Dan Rankin gave the South Devon League Premier champions the advantage in the first half.

A brace from John Downing got the North Devon Premier champions back in the game.

Ricky Marinaro, Chris Lock, Downing and Tom Forrester scored penalties for Park in the shoot-out. Yarde saved two of Buckland's spot-kicks for the win.

Victory means Park will take on Exwick Villa in the final at Newton Abbot Spurs on Sunday (August 4).

Exwick beat Mount Gould 3-1 in the first semi-final on July 20.

Park United begin their North Devon Premier title defence on August 24 as all five men's divisions get underway.

They will play North Molton in the league's curtain raiser, the Albert Beer Memorial Shield on Friday, August 9.