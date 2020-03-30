All results across the five men’s leagues and the women’s division have been expunged as part of the league’s final decision in how to finish the season.

The decision follows the FA’s announcement on Friday that all grassroots football would be concluded, allowing planning to start for the 2020/21 season.

In an open letter to clubs, North Devon Football League secretary Mick Tattersall said the league had been working closely with Devon FA on how to conclude ‘the most trying season on record’.

Mr Tattersall said the decision to expunge results came as most divisions had no completed 50 per cent of fixtures.

Many clubs were already faced with a backlog of fixtures due to prolonged periods of wet weather through the winter before the coronavirus outbreak.

While results have been expunged, there is likely to be some movement between divisions for teams, with a league restructure set to take place ahead of the new season to boost the eight-team Senior division.

All clubs will be offered free entry to the league and its cup competitions in 2020/21.

Mr Tattersall said: “I just want to take a moment to thank ALL our member clubs, their officers and players as well as our pool of local match officials for all their efforts and understanding in what has been the most trying season on record. In these unprecedented times we thank everyone involved in local football.

“To the teams, managers and supporters of those who were looking forward to a cup final and those teams who were on the hunt for their divisional title, the fact you have been denied a chance to secure honours on the pitch is both bitterly disappointing and very regrettable indeed.

“In what has become one of the strangest experiences we all find ourselves in, I am sure many of you will agree that football, albeit one of our biggest passions in life, has to take a back seat to making sure we all stay safe and healthy in these trying times.

“We would like to send out best wishes to everyone within our football family, their love ones, family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

“We will as a community get through these extraordinary times that we find ourselves in and we will come out the other side, stronger and together more than we ever have been.”