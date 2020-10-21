Nathan Bate scored a hat-trick for the Fishermen as they beat Park 4-2 at Sandymere.

Aaron Souster also scored for Appledore, who have a four-point lead at the top and keep their unbeaten start to the season going.

Chris Brown and David Brown netted for Park, whose last league defeat was a 4-3 loss to Bradworthy on March 9, 2019.

North Molton moved into second and maintained their 100 per cent record with a 4-3 win at Bradworthy.

Callum Hutchings (2), Adam Jerrett and Sam Phillips scored for the Stags, while Tudor Placinta (2) and Damian French netted for the hosts.

There was also a 4-3 win for Hartland Clovelly at home to Kilkhampton, with Paul Dart (2), Ashley Glover and James Colwill scoring for the hosts. Rocco Dyer (2) and Ryan Thomas netted for Kilk.

Fremington and Boca Seniors drew 1-1 to share the points.

Six was the magic number for Barnstaple Town Reserves in the Senior. They made it six wins out of six with a 6-0 win over Braunton Thirds.

Matt Beveridge scored a hat-trick and there were goals for Simon Larcombe (2) and James Harker.

Combe Martin handed Landkey Town their first defeat in emphatic fashion, coming away with an 8-1 win.

Chay Isaac scored a hat-trick for the Swans and there were goals for Adam Bryant, Gavin Pincombe, Maxwell Smith, Daniel Wright and Adrian Rice.

There was also a first defeat of the season for Northam Lions, who were beaten 5-4 by North Molton Reserves.

Goals from Carrick Galbraith (2), Jordan Knibbs, Joe Southcott and Jordan Roberts gave the Stags three points. Tom Barton (2), Charlie Harding and Thomas Hayne netted for Northam.

Torridgeside Reserves were 2-1 winners at Shebbear United and Torrington Reserves claimed a 4-3 win at home to Fremington Reserves.

Lynton were the big winners in Intermediate One as they hit double figures against bottom-of-the-table South Molton.

Thomas Herd scored five goals in a 14-0 win and there were hat-tricks for Tommy Mirrow and Ollie Coles. Timmy Pike, Colin Welch and James Campbell also netted.

Barnstaple FC dropped points for the first time this season with a 1-1 draw at home to Chittlehampton. Connor Nash scored for Barnstaple, with Jay Latham netting for the visitors.

A Callum Taylor brace helped Appledore Reserves to a 2-1 win over Barum United, and Appledore Lions won by the same scoreline at Eatside thanks to goals from Charles Allman and Matt May.

The other game in the division saw Putford and Equalizers share the points after a 4-4 draw.

Woolsery kept their 100 per cent record in Intermediate Two with an 8-0 win at Northam Lions Reserves. Mischa Howe netted four times and Chris Brend, Adrian Sealey, Sam Brend and Daniel Talbot were all on target too.

Woolacombe remain level on points having played an extra game after a 3-1 win at Park Rangers.

Hat-tricks for Lewis Lowe and Jordan Nott helped Braunton Fourths to a 7-3 win over Hartland Clovelly Reserves.

Kingsley Wizards and Combe Martin drew 3-3, while Torridgeside Thirds claimed their second win of the season with a 5-3 victory over winless Bridgerule.

Ashwater kept up their perfect record in Intermediate Three with a 3-1 win at Hartland Clovelly Thirds.

Bideford Reserves claimed their first win with a 2-1 victory over Bradworthy Reserves.

Taw Park were 3-0 winners at South Molton Reserves and Morwenstow and Braunton Fifths drew 2-2.