Park’s 14-0 win over Ilfracombe Town Reserves was one of two games to go the distance as heavy rain wiped out the majority of the fixture list.

Ricky Marinaro scored a hat-trick for Park, who went back to the top of the table by securing all three points.

David Brown, John Downing, Ben Ford and Dan Wilson all netted twice and there were goals for Phill Kelly, Logan White and Jack Berry.

The other game saw Fremington draw 2-2 at Kilkhampton.

The league is now suspended until December 5, in line with the four-week lockdown set to be imposed on England from Thursday.

A statement from the league said: “The safety and wellbeing of our local communities is our priority at this time and we will always fully support any measures to achieve this.

“Our schedule will restart on Saturday, December 5 unless we are told otherwise.”