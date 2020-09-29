Appledore v Ilfracombe Town Reserves in the North Devon Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Appledore v Ilfracombe Town Reserves in the North Devon Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

Appledore were 6-1 winners over Ilfracombe Town Reserves, who were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Noah Harris and Jason McGinley each scored twice for the Fishermen, with Nathan Bate and Oscar Jarrett were also on target. Izaak Hughes had scored for the Bluebirds early on.

They remain level on points with table-toppers Park United, who were 5-1 winners at Kilkhampton thanks to goals from David Brown, John Downing, Phillip Kelly, Ricky Marinaro and Steve Skinner.

Park meet North Molton on Saturday for the Albert Beer Memorial Shield, and the Stags go into the game with a 100 per cent record after a 7-2 win at home to Holsworthy Reserves.

Adam Jerrett scored a hat-trick and there was a brace for Sam Phillips. Jamie Giffard and Joshua Daley were on target while Dragos Placinta scored the goals for Holsworthy.

Ciaron Lishman scored a hat-trick as Boca Seniors made it back-to-back wins with a 4-2 win at Hartland Clovelly.

Fremington remain unbeaten after a 2-1 win at home to Braunton Reserves.

Barnstaple Town Reserves made it four wins out of four in the Senior with a 4-3 win at Braunton Thirds.

Northam Lions and Landkey Town both remain unbeaten. Lions were 3-0 winners at home to Torridgeside Reserves while Landkey were 4-2 winners at home to Shebbear United.

Combe Martin were the big winners, beating Fremington Reserves 8-1 and the other game saw North Molton Reserves beat Torrington Reserves 4-2.

Barum United top Intermediate One after a 7-1 win at home to Putford which saw Nico Pfeiffer score a hat-trick.

Nathan Wiloughby scored twice as Chittlehampton beat Eastside 3-1.

Lynton were 5-1 winners over Merton, with Thomas Herd scoring a brace, and Appledore Reserves were 3-1 winners at South Molton.

Woolsery remain atop Intermediate Two with a 100 per-cent record after beating Combe Martin Reserves 8-1.

Bridgerule and Torridgeside Thirds each picked up their first victories of the season, with the latter beating Park Rangers 5-3.

Ashwater and Kingsley Park are neck and neck at the top of Intermediate Three. Ashwater beat Shebbear United Reserves 10-1 while Kingsley Park were 4-1 winners at Taw Park.