North Molton got up and running with a 1-0 win at home to Boca Seniors, with Jamie Giffard scoring the goal.

Braunton Reserves were winners in their first game, notching a 4-1 victory at home to Hartland Clovelly.

Raith Whattingham scored twice for the Seasiders, and Daniel Tucker and Connor Stapley were also on target.

Kilkhampton’s Premier bow ended in an 8-1 defeat at Appledore, where Sam Fishwick scored a hat-trick for the Fishermen.

Nathan Souster (2), Robin Kearney, Matt Fay and Oscar Jarrett were all on target for Appledore, who saw Mark Cann sent off. Ben Thomas netted for Kilk.

Park United were 9-0 winners at home to Holsworthy Reserves, with hat-tricks for David Brown and Steve Skinner.

Ben Ford, Ricky Marinaro and Dan Wilson all found the net.

Michael Sampson scored five times for Bradworthy as they beat Ilfracombe Town Reserves 9-2.

Tudor Placinta (2), James Mallett and Toby Curtis also scored for the Horniwinks. Callum Williams and Steve Diamond netted for the Bluebirds.

Barnstaple Town Reserves, Northam Lions and North Molton Reserves each made it two out of two in the Senior.

Barum were 5-1 winners at Torridgeside Reserves, with Simon Larcombe scoring a hat-trick.

Lions won at home to Torrington Reserves by the same scoreline thanks to goals from Charlie Harding (2), Thomas Hayne, James Bateman and Ross Glover.

The Stags were 6-4 winners at home to Combe Martin. Carrick Galbraith scored a hat-trick in the win.

Claudio Pinto scored a hat-trick for Landkey Town in a 4-0 at Braunton Thirds and Shebbear United won 2-0 at Fremington Reserves.

Barnstaple FC hit double figures in their first game in Intermediate One, beating South Molton 10-1.

Connor Nash and Alex Davey scored hat-tricks, with Billy Wood (2) and Stuart McKinnon also on target.

Nick Fishwick scored a hat-trick as Appledore Lions got started with a 7-1 win at home to Lynton.

There were 4-0 wins for Eastside and Barum United, while Chittlehampton and Putford drew 2-2 to share points.

Kingsley Wizards and Woolsery are setting the pace in Intermediate Two, with both winning 6-0 to make it two wins out of two.

In Intermediate Three, Kingsley Park and Ashwater lead the way. Sebastian Dunkley scored two goals for Kingsley in a 3-1 win at home to Bradworthy Reserves.

Hartland Clovelly Thirds were the big winners on the day though, beating Bideford AFC Reserves 9-2.