Boca Seniors v Park United on the opening day of the North Devon Premier season. Picture: Matt Smart Boca Seniors v Park United on the opening day of the North Devon Premier season. Picture: Matt Smart

Park were 6-4 winners over Boca Seniors at Mill Road thanks to braces from Ricky Marinaro and Dave Brown as well as goals from Steve Skinner and Phill Kelly.

Will Laramy and Jake England scored goals for Boca in the first half, with Sam Phillips adding two in the second half.

North Molton, who finished third last year, got their season underway with a 1-0 win at home to Fremington. Jamie Giffard scored the goal.

Braunton's reserves got the better of Ilfracombe Town's reserves, with Matt Hartnoll and Ross Maynard scoring in a 2-0 win for the Seasiders.

A Tom Davey hat-trick gave Hartland Clovelly a 3-1 win over promoted Appledore. Joe Stevens was on target for the Fiserhmen.

Torridgeside Reserves were 2-1 winners over Bradworthy, with Carl White's brace giving T-Side all three points. Connor Edworthy netted for the visitors.

Shebbear United hit double figures in their Senior win over Fremington Reserves.

There was a hat-trick for Greg Mitchell, two apiece for Shaun Sluggett, Tom Squire and Jamie Sluggett and one for Jack Squire.

There was also a big win for Holsworthy Reserves, with Ben Sharpe scoring four goals in a 7-3 win over Torrington Reserves.

Bideford CAFC and Combe Martin both got wins under their belts too. Bideford beat Bridgerule 3-2 thanks to Jamie Bowden's hat-trick and the Swans were 4-3 winners at Landkey Town.

Northam Lions were the big winners in Intermediate One, beating Putford 11-2.

Braunton Thirds were also in the goals with a 7-2 win at Appledore Reserves.

Kyle Jones was on target for Equalizers in a 2-0 win over High Bickington, and the only draw of the weekend saw Merton and South Molton tie 3-3.

Lynton had no problems in their first game in Intermediate Two, with Tommy Herd scoring six times in a 9-3 win over Morwenstow.

There were also wins for Eastside, Kingsley Wizards and Bridgerule Reserves.

There were 39 goals across four Intermediate Three matches. Park Rangers were 6-3 winners over Shebbear United Reserves, and a 12-goal thriller saw Hartland Clovelly Thirds beat Sandymere Blues 7-5.

Kingsley Park beat South Molton Reserves 6-1 and Taw Park were 7-4 winners at home to Braunton Fifths.