Boca’s 4-2 win at home to Braunton Reserves in the Premier was one of 13 games to go ahead after a string of postponements.

Ben Paul scored twice for Boca at Mill Road and Craig Sandle was also on target. Oliver Bennett and Raith Whattingham scored for Braunton.

Appledore were the big winners and went to the top of the table with a 7-2 at Holsworthy Reserves. Sam Fishwick scored a hat-trick and Nathan Bate, Mark Cann, Dan Crouch and Noah Harris all netted.

Lewis Haxell and Joel Greening scored for the Magpies.

Fremington were 2-1 winners at Ilfracombe Town Reserves and there was a league rarity at Kilkhampton where the hosts drew 0-0 with Bradworthy.

The only game in the Senior saw Fremington Reserves get their first point of the season with a draw 3-3 with Landkey Town.

Brandon Sharples scored a brace for Fremmy and Hayden Phillips was also on target. William Morrish, Max Farmery and Luke Parsley netted for Landkey.

Barnstaple FC went to the top of Intermediate One with an 8-3 win at Putford. There were hat-tricks for Stuart McKinnon and Connor Nash and Ben Moss and Billy Wood also scored.

Appledore Lions were 6-3 winners at home to South Molton thanks to a Mark Kinder hat-trick.

Charles Allman, Ryan Peters and Callum Barrett also scored for Lions, while Aaron Carter, Kieran Evans and Kyle Jones netted for South Molton.

The other game in the division saw Merton and Lynton draw 1-1.

Woolacombe were 5-2 winners at High Bickington in Intermediate Two while Braunton Fourths were 3-1 winners at home to Park Rangers.

Ashwater made it five out of five in Intermediate Three with a 2-1 win over Morwenstow Reserves.

South Molton Reserves were 3-2 winners over Shebbear United Reserves and Hartland Clovelly Thirds won by the same scoreline at Sandymere Blues.