League leaders Fremington kept their place at the top with a 4-2 win at Shamwickshire Rovers thanks to a first half brace from Sam Ellis and one from Andy King. George King was on target with a couple of minutes remaining.

North Molton moved up to second with a 2-1 win at Hartland Clovelly. Callum Hutchings and Jack Moses were on target for the Stags, and Keith Cornish netted for Hartland.

Appledore Reserves were big winners, beating Braunton Reserves 7-0. There were seven different scorers - Jamie Bowden, Hallum Cook, Matt Fay, Robin Kearney, Nathan Souster, Oscar Jarrett and Joe Wretham all netted.

Boca Seniors moved up to fourth with a 4-0 win at home to Bradworthy. James Hill, Sam Phillips, Craig Sandle and Kyle Spear scored.

It was first-versus-second in the Senior, where Holsworthy Reserves gave themselves a three-point lead at the top by beating Kilkhampton 3-2.

Nicholas Heywood, Max McDonald and Ben Sharpe were on target for the Magpies.

Combe Martin remain third after a 6-3 win over Fremington Reserves. Gavin Pincombe scored four goals for the Swans and Adrian Rice and Maxwell Smith were also on target.

Billy Wood (2) and Kevin Shaddick scored for Fremington.

Daniel Toleman scored the only goal as Landkey Town took a 1-0 win at Shebbear United - who were playing just their second league game of the season.

Bridgerule and Torrington Reserves shared the points with a 3-3 draw.

Intermediate One leaders Northam Lions beat Appledore Reserves 4-1 thanks to goals from Tom Barton (2), James Bateman and Charlie Harding. Alfie Stevens netted for the Fishermen.

Chittlehampton were 3-1 winners over South Molton and Equalizers beat Merton 6-0 in the division's other games.

Steve Windsor and Kurt Bayliss bagged braces for Equalizers in their win.

Intermediate Two leaders Eastside returned to action with a 6-0 win over Hartland Clovelly Reserves. Third-place Kingsley Wizards beat Woolacombe by the same scoreline.

Combe Martin Reserves and Braunton Fourths both picked up wins too.

Braunton Fifths hit double figures in Intermediate Three, beating Ashwater 10-0, and there were wins for the top three of Park Rangers, Woolsery and Hartland Clovelly Thirds.