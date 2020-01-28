Dave Brown scored a hat-trick for Park in their first league game since October 5.

Phill Kelly and Ricky Marinaro each scored twice and John Downing and Stephen Skinner were on target too.

Ilfracombe Town Reserves went to the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Boca Seniors.

Kyle Spear fired Boca into the lead before goals from Ross Jones and Ryan Welch turned the game in the Bluebirds' favour.

Ilfracombe's goal difference means they lead ahead of North Molton, who were 8-1 winners at Torridgeside Reserves.

Callum Hutchings scored four for the Stags and there was a hat-trick for Adam Jerrett. Lewis Setherton was also on target.

Matthew Jones netted for T-Side.

The other game saw Hartland Clovelly win 4-0 at Shamwickshire Rovers. Tom Davey scored twice in the win and Max Heard and Casper Griffin also scored.

Holsworthy Reserves suffered their first defeat of the Senior campaign with a 2-1 loss at Torrington Reserves.

Danny Jenkins and Alfie Stevens fired the Greens to all three points.

Kilkhampton lead by three points after a 5-0 win at Landkey Town.

Daniel Wright scored a hat-trick as Combe Martin won 6-2 against Shebbear. Maxwell Smith (2) and Chay Isaac netted too.

Ryan Down and Tom Squire were on target for Shebbear.

Fremington Reserves and Bridgerule shared the points in a 4-4 draw.

Intermediate One leaders Northam Lions were 8-2 winners over a depleted Putford. Tom Barton (2), Ryan West (2), James Bateman, James Downing, Kyle England and Charlie Harding netted for Lions.

There was a big win for North Molton Reserves, who went up to fourth with a 7-0 victory over Merton.

Joe Southcott scored a hat-trick and Roger Bonaparte (2), Robert Davidson and Chris Dent were also on target.

Chittlehampton scored freely in a 6-2 win over Appledore Lions, going second in the process.

There were braces for Nathan Willoughby and Adam Thorne.

Eastside suffered their first loss of the season in Intermediate Two, losing 4-2 to Lynton.

Second-place Kingsley Wizards suffered defeat too, losing 2-1 at home to Braunton Fourths.

Elsewhere there were hat-tricks for Jack Holman and Ryan Offield as Woolacombe beat Morwenstow Reserves 7-2.

Intermediate Three leaders Woolsery are nine from nine after a 7-1 win at Bradworthy Reserves.