Simon Larcombe scored a hat-trick for the Bluebirds, who closed the gap on the top three of Fremington, Park United and North Molton with the win. Sam Bithell scored a brace and there were goals for Ross Jones, Finn King-Smith, Ryan Welch and Ross Middleton.

Torridgeside now sit at the bottom of the table after Bradworthy claimed a 3-1 win at Shamwickshire Rovers.

Gary Clarke netted twice and Harrison Palmer was on target for the visitors, while Joe Grimley netted for Shammy.

Sam Phillips scored a brace as Boca Seniors moved up to fifth with a 4-1 win over leaders Fremington. Lee Eate and Ben Paul also netted for the hosts.

The other game in the division saw Appledore draw 1-1 North Molton. Noah Harris scored for the Fishermen and Luke Thorne netted for the Stags.

The Combe Martin Cup took centre stage in the Senior with Shebbear United and Holsworthy Reserves both going into the last four.

Shaun Sluggett and James Vanstone both scored hat-tricks as Shebbear won 8-0 at Fremington Reserves.

Goals from Ben Sharpe, Oliver Moores and Joel Greening took the Magpies past Torrington Reserves.

Appledore Lions are in the Arlington Cup semi finals after a 5-4 win over Appledore Reserves. Tom Gleeson (2), Adam Doble (2) and Josh White scored for Lions.

Northam Lions and Braunton Thirds remain neck and neck at the top of Intermediate One.

Lions lead on goal difference and boosted that by beating Merton 9-0. James Bateman netted four times in the win.

Bruanton beat North Molton Reserves 3-0 with Oliver Bennett scoring two of them.

Chittlehampton and Equalizers drew 2-2 in the division's other game.

Kingsley Wizards romped into the last four of the Bill Smale Cup with a 14-0 win over Northam Lions Reserves, a result which saw Rob Crump and Kyle Waldron score six goals each.

Lynton, Combe Martin Reserves and Torridgeside all picked up three points after scoring three goals in Intermediate Two on Saturday.

Lynton were 3-0 winners over Braunton Fourths and Combe Martin beat Woolacombe by the same scoreline. Torridgeside were 3-1 winners at Morwenstow Reserves.

Two games in Intermediate Three saw Park Rangers beat Ashwater 5-1 and Woolsery win 5-3 at Sandymere Blues, playing their first league home match since the opening day of the season.