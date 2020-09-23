Oliver Beck and Craig Sandle both netted twice as Boca beat Holsworthy Reserves 6-2.

Jamie Hearsey and Ben Paul were also on target for Boca, with Reece Lovelace scoring twice for the Magpies.

Table-toppers Park United were held to a 2-2 draw by Fremington.

Fremington came from behind twice as Sam Ellis and Nat Gunn cancelled out goals from David Brown and John Downing.

Appledore drew 1-1 with Braunton Reserves to stay second. Nathan Souster scored for the Fishermen, with Dan Oliver netting for Braunton.

North Molton made it two out of two with a 1-0 win over Bradworthy. Sam Phillips was on target.

Barnstaple Town Reserves made it three wins from three in the Senior with a 3-2 win at North Molton Reserves.

Barum top the table after Northam Lions were held 1-1 at Shebbear United.

Torridgeside Reserves got their first win of the season with a 4-0 defeat of Fremington Reserves.

Jack Hill scored in the first half before second-half goals from Josh White and subs Jack Fish and Albie Kaigg wrapped up the win.

Mark Gilfillan scored twice as Combe Martin won 4-0 at Braunton Thirds. Chay Isaac and Daniel Wright were also on target.

Landkey Town were 2-0 winners at home to Torrington Reserves in the other game. Callum Ackland and Conrad Hall scored the goals.

Putford are at the top of Intermediate One after a 3-2 win at home to Lynton. Aaron Brooks and Alex Parker were on target for the hosts, with Colin Welch scoring twice for Lynton.

Barnstaple FC made it two out of two with a 4-1 win over Eastside. Connor Nash and Billy Wood scored two apiece.

Appledore Reserves beat Appledore Lions 2-0 and there were away wins for Merton and Barum United.

Woolsery continued their 100 per cent record in Intermediate Two with a 3-1 win at home to Park Rangers.

Kingsley Park were 6-0 winners over South Molton in Intermediate Three to keep their 100 per cent record, as did Ashwater with a 2-1 win over Braunton Fifths.

The Women’s Division saw Fremington Ladies make it two wins out of two with a 4-1 win over Ilfracombe Town Ladies.

Immy Lang scored twice for Fremington, and Marie Worby and Hannah Kingdom both scored with shots from outside the box.

Verity Martin was on target for the Bluebirds.