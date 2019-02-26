All three of Shammy’s goals came from the penalty spot in the win. They went 2-0 up before Braunton fought back through Ben Whitecross and Scott Maynard, and took the lead again in the final stages to seal all three points.

Third-place North Molton were the big winners, beating Torridgeside Reserves 9-0 at Donnacroft.

Jamie Giffard and Lewis Setherton both netted twice, and Shane Hookway, Callum Hutchings, Ciaron Lishman, Alfie Harris and Sam Phillips also scored.

A Jordan Charran hat-trick helped Fremington to a 3-2 win over Boca Seniors at Beechfield Road.

Fremington are now a point behind Boca, who had Jake England score a brace.

Barnstaple and Pilton claimed their first win since October 20 with a 5-0 victory over Ilfracombe Town Reserves.

Nathan Delaune scored a hat-trick for Torrington as they claimed a 5-1 win over Hartland Clovelly.

Lewis Hookway and Davey Platt also scored for the Greens. Tom Davey struck for Hartland.

Senior

Boca Seniors Reserves’ 100 per cent record is no more after they were held at Shhebbear United.

Matthew Coles struck for the hosts in the 1-1 draw, with substitute Luke Kerswell netting for Boca, who have a four point lead at the top.

Appledore Reserves remain on Boca’s heels with a 3-1 win at Braunton Reserves.

An Aaron Souster double and a strike from Matt Fay helped the Fishermen to all three points.

Braunton pulled one back in the second half through Damon Maddock.

Landkey Town moved up to third with a 2-1 win over Shamwickshire Rovers Reserves.

Jack Winter and Harry Thomas struck for Landkey.

Intermediate One

Bideford CAFC Reserves beat second-place North Molton Reserves to extend their lead and maintain their 100 per cent record.

Bideford were 3-1 winners, with Tom Barton, James Bateman and Jake Shambrook scoring the goals.

Kilkhampton missed an opportunity to go second after being beaten 4-2 by fourth-place Combe Martin.

Daniel Wright (2), Gavin Pincombe and Reid Ecclestone scored for the visitors, who are now three points off second place with three games in hand.

It’s as you were between fifth and eighth after Bridgerule drew 2-2 with Holsworthy Reserves and Putford drew 3-3 with Northam Lions.

Merton were able to draw level on points with Putford thanks to a 3-1 win over High Bickington.

Intermediate Two

Appledore Lions resumed their campaign with a 7-0 win over Torridgeside Thirds.

Mark Kinder struck five times for Lions in their first league fixture since January 26.

Equalizers and Braunton Thirds remain neck and neck at the top after both sides won on Saturday.

Equalizers were 8-2 winners at Morwenstow Reserves, with Kyle Jones netting six times.

Toby Bennett scored twice for Braunton in a 4-0 win at Barnstaple Reserves.

Hartland Clovelly Reserves were also winners, beating Bridgerule Reserves 3-2 thanks to goals from Jack Coleman, Steven Heard and Billy Wickfield.

Intermediate Three

Kingsley Wizards missed an opportunity to reclaim the top spot after they drew 2-2 with Ashwater.

Ashwater moved off the foot of the table after Bradworthy Reserves were beaten 4-0 by Eastside.

Braunton Fourths remain fourth after a 3-0 win at Park Rangers.

Combe Martin Reserves missed a chance to close in on the top two after they were held 2-2 by Hartland Clovelly Thirds.