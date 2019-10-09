Both sides had perfect records going into the game, but only Park's remains after goals from David Brown, John Downing and Dan Wilson.

Park - who have five wins out of five - are two points ahead of Fremington, who drew 2-2 with Ilfracombe Town Reserves.

James Harker scored both for the Bluebirds, with Andy King and Jon Tossell on target for Fremington.

Appledore claimed their first win of the season with a 3-2 win over Boca Seniors.

Goals from Matt Fay, Kian Hollingsworth and Oscar Jarrett moved the Fishermen off the bottom of the table. Damian Green and Sam Phillips scored for Boca.

Kilkhampton came out on top in the Senior battle of second-versus-third, beating Combe Martin 4-1 at Hollands Park.

Ryan Thomas (2), Ewan Reeves and Matt Jones scored for the visitors. Daniel Wright netted for the Swans.

Holsworthy Reserves hit a baker's dozen to stay top of the table, beating Barnstaple 13-1.

Ben Sharpe netted five times for the Magpies, who had seven different scorers.

Intermediate One frontrunners Northam Lions and Braunton Thirds shared the points with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Oliver Bennett scored for Braunton, and Tom Barton was on target for Lions.

Chris Dent scored a hat-trick for North Molton Reserves, who were 4-0 winners over Appledore Reserves.

Appledore Lions beat High Bickington 5-0, with Tom Gleeson (2), Chales Allman, Adam Doble and Ryan Peters on target.

Chittlehampton picked up a big win too, beating Merton 6-1. Adam Thorne and Nathan Willoughby both scored braces.

Kurt Bayliss netted twice for Equalizers in a 6-3 win over Putford.

Eastside's 100 per cent record in Intermediate Two was brought to an end with a 4-4 at Bridgerule Reserves.

Kingsley Wizards moved up to second with a 3-1 win at Hartland Clovelly Reserves.

Torridgeside Thirds were 4-1 winners at Woolacombe and Northam Lions picked up their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Braunton Fourths.

Dom Allen, Gary Robinson and Lee Rogers scored for the hosts.

Hartland Clovelly Thirds top Intermediate Three after a 5-1 win at Bradworthy Reserves.

Shebbear United Reserves were 7-1 winners at South Molton Reserves and Woolsery were 6-0 victors at home to Sandymere Blues.

Braunton Fifths beat Kingsley Park 2-1 in the other game.

Fremington Ladies were 3-1 winners over Barnstaple Ladies in the Women's Division.

Nadia Pessoa was on target for Barnstaple, but Amy Capner and Josie Chapman helped Fremmy to their second win of the season.