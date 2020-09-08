Premier newcomers Holsworthy Reserves started the season with a win, beating Ilfracombe Town Reserves 2-1 at Upcott Field in a battle of the birds.

Lewis Haxell and Keaton Meagan scored for the Magpies, with Steve Diamond netting for the Bluebirds.

Park United picked up the 2020/21 season where they left off, beating Boca Seniors 3-1 at Mill Road.

A Ricky Marinaro free kick and goals from Stephen Skinner and Dan Wilson helped Park to all three points. Craig Sandle was on target for Boca.

Appledore were also winners on the opening day, with Aaron Souster and Dan Crouch giving the Fishermen a 2-1 win at home to Bradworthy, whose goal came from Damian French.

The other Premier fixture saw Hartland Clovelly and Fremington share the points with a 1-1 draw. Will Jones was on target for Frem before substitute Kieran Heard equalised.

North Molton Reserves and Northam Lions were the big winners in the Senior.

The Stags were 6-0 winners at home to Braunton Thirds, while Lions came away from Combe Martin with a 6-1 win. Tom Barton and James Bateman both scored braces in the win.

Barnstaple Town Reserves were 3-1 winners over Shebbear United in their first match. James Harker netted twice for Barum at Mill Road and Simon Larcombe was also on target. Tom Squire netted for Shebbear.

Torrington Reserves were 2-1 winners at Fremington Reserves and Landkey Town and Torridgeside Reserves drew 2-2 in the division’s other fixtures.

In Intermediate One, Eastside were 6-1 winners at South Molton, with Jasper Locke and Carter Ward scoring two each.

A couple of seven-goal thrillers saw Lynton beat Appledore Reserves 4-3, while Chittlehampton took three points from newcomers Barum United with the same scoreline.

Woolsery hit double figures in Intermediate Two as they beat Bridgerule 11-0, and there was a 6-4 win for Kingsley Wizards at Braunton Fourths.

There were 24 goals across five fixtures in Intermediate Three, including a 4-3 win for Taw Park at Hartland Clovelly Thirds.

The first game of new season in the Women’s Division saw Fremington Ladies beat Barnstaple Ladies 1-0, with Josie Chapman’s header giving them all three points.