Joshua Daley and Callum Hutchings scored the goals to give North Molton their eighth win from 14 games while Alfie Moulden netted Ilfracombe's consolation goal.

Elsewhere in the division, Shawickshire Rovers beat Hartland Clovelly 5-0 for their fourth win of the campaign.

Braunton Reserves had four different goalscorers in their 4-2 win over Bradworthy as Adrain Ashton, Ryan Mugford, Bradley Williams and substitute Daniel Tucker all found the back of the net.

In the Senior Division, bottom side Fremington Reserves lost 7-3 to Torrington Reserves. Alfie Stevens scored a hat-trick for the visitors while Aidan Guppy, Lewis Hookway and substitute Tom Davey also converted.

For Fremington, Billy Wood netted twice in four minutes whilst Kobe Bryant also scored.

Chittlehampton defeated bottom side High Bickington 2-1 to move top of the Intermediate One division.

Sam Hobbs and Nathan Willoughby scored the goals as Chittlehampton moved one point clear of Northam Lions; however, they have played four games more than the Lions.

Braunton Thirds moved into third following their 4-3 win over Putford and North Molton Sports Club Reserves' 2-2 draw at Appledore Lions.

Appledore Reserves won 3-0 at home to 10th placed Merton.

The sole game to go ahead in the Intermediate Two division was Braunton Fourths' 1-0 win at home against Torridgeside Thirds.

A backline of Liam Cowley, Tom Trump, Callum Mustard and Joel Palmer combined to earn the side their second cleansheet in as many games.

At the other end, substitute Juraj Stodola played in Matt Bosworth to score the solitary goal of the game.

Intermediate Three leaders Woolsery scored a dozen goals in their 12-1 victory over bottom side Ashwater.

Unsurprisingly, it is the most goals Woolsery have scored in a game this season, but they have hit seven on three occasions this year.

Ashwater, meanwhile, are rock bottom on zero points having lost all 12 games they have played this season.