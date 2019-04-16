The Stags went from third to first after taking maximum points in games against Ilfracombe Town Reserves and Bradworthy over the weekend.

On Saturday they were 6-1 winners over Ilfracombe, with Sam Phillips scoring twice. Jamie Giffard, Ciaron Lishman, Josh Stoneman and Mitchell Thorne were all on target too.

Sunday's match was a 3-1 win over Bradworthy, with Lishman, Thorne and Jordan Roberts all netting.

North Molton are set to play Torrington tonight (Tuesday).

Park United were back in action more than a month after their last game – a 4-3 defeat at Bradworthy. They got back on track with a 4-1 win at home to Barnstaple Town Reserves and Pilton.

Dan Wilson's brace and goals from Kai Dymond and Dave Brown keeps Park, who sit third, two points off the top with a game in hand.

Saturday's football also saw Boca Seniors beat Bradworthy 6-2. Damian Green scored a hat-trick for the visitors. Craig Sandle and Jake Crush also netted.

Gavin Carter and Toby Durling scored for Bradworthy.

Braunton were 2-0 winners over Fremington at Lobb Field. Radley Watkins and Lewis Lowe scored the goals.

Senior

Appledore Reserves are back on top of the Senior after a 4-1 win over Braunton Reserves.

Matt Fay and Robin Kearney both scored twice for the Fisherman, who keep a two-point lead over Boca Seniors Reserves with three games to play.

Shebbear United finished their season with a 2-1 win at Bideford CAFC. Hayden Nimmo scored both of Shebbear's goals in the win. Ben Musselwhite netted for Bideford, who saw Phil Roberts sent off.

Chivenor's struggles in the league continued. They lost three points for being unable to fulfil their fixture against Torrington Reserves.

Intermediate One

Champions Bideford CAFC Reserves suffered their first defeat in their 18th match of the Intermediate One season on Saturday.

They were beaten 3-2 by second-place Bridgerule. Ben Johns, Jacob Nosworthy and Rob Pearce scored for the visitors.

James Bateman scored both of Bideford's goals.

Combe Martin followed up their Devon Intermediate Cup triumph with a 4-0 win at Merton. Daniel Wright and Blake Humphries were on target again for the Swans, with James Dyer and Mark Gilfillan also netting.

Kilkhampton beat Appledore Thirds 3-0 in the other game on Saturday.

Intermediate Two

Appledore Lions hit double figures to reach the top of the Intermediate Two table.

They beat Barnstaple Reserves 10-0 on Saturday to practically seal the title. A point over Torridgeside Thirds on April 27 would make sure of it.

Ashton Donovan and Tom Gleeson both scored hat-tricks in the win. Mark Kinder, Jack Kirby, Liam Astbury and Harry Sugars also netted.

Attentions turn to the Bill Smale Cup final this Saturday, with Lions taking on Braunton Thirds at Ilfracombe's Marlborough Park. Kick-off is at 7.30.

Saturday's other games saw Bridgerule beat South Molton 6-1, with Alex Parker scoring a hat-trick.

Woolacombe were 5-2 winners at Morwenstow, and Hartland Clovelly Reserves were 1-0 winners over Torridgeside Thirds thanks to a Billy Wickfield strike.

Intermediate Three

Combe Martin Reserves will finish third in Intermediate Three after a 2-1 defeat at home to Kingsley Park on Saturday.

Hartland Clovelly Thirds were 3-2 winners at Eastside. Chase Howe (2) and Kieran Chappell scored for the visitors. James Andrews and Bradley Williams netted for Eastside.