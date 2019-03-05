Chris Brown scored twice for Park in a 5-3 win over the Stags, with David Brown, Ricky Marinaro and Stephen Skinner also netting for the hosts.

Callum Hutchings, Ciaron Lishman and Lewis Setherton scored for North Molton.

The win gives Park a two-point lead at the top, with a game in hand on second-place Shamwickshire Rovers, who were beaten by Boca Seniors.

Liam Hawkins, Tom Marsh and Will Nicholls scored for Boca in a 3-1 win at the Sham Siro.

Braunton remain fourth after an 8-0 win over Torridgeside Reserves. Simon Townsend scored four times in the win and there was a hat-trick for Ben Whitecross. Lewis Lowe also netted for the Seasiders.

A strike from Paul Dart gave Hartland Clovelly a 1-0 win over Fremington.

Barnstaple Town Reserves and Pilton made it back-to-back wins with a 4-2 defeat of Bradworthy.

Senior

Boca Seniors Reserves returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over Shebbear United, who they drew with last week.

Jake Thorne netted twice and there was a goal for Ryan Chapple for Boca. Greg Mitchell and Juan Mendoza scored for Sheb.

A Matt Fay hat-trick ensured Appledore Reserves stay hot on Boca’s heels in second with a 7-0 win over Chivenor.

Aaron Souster, Jospeh Stevens, Joe Wretham and Kieren Vanstone also found the net.

Braunton Reserves are still looking for their first win of 2019 after a 3-2 defeat to Torrington Reserves.

Danny Jenkins (2) and Josh White scored the goals for the Greens.

Shamwickshire Rovers Reserves moved up to fourth with a 5-1 win over Barnstaple.

Braces from Jason and Sam Lathwell helped Fremington to a 5-3 win over Bideford CAFC.

Intermediate One

The game of top-versus-bottom saw Bideford CAFC Reserves beat High Bickington 8-0.

A James Bateman hat-trick, a brace from Jake Shambrook and strikes from Shaun Cunningham, James Downing and Ross McNicholas did the damage for Bideford.

Combe Martin moved up to second with a 2-1 win over Merton. Daniel Wright scored the goals for the hosts.

Northam Lions suffered their first defeat in six with a 6-1 loss to Bridgerule. Jacob Nosworthy and Rob Pearce both scored hat-tricks for the visitors.

A Ben Sharpe double and one from Joel Greening gave Holsworthy a 3-0 win over Appledore Thirds.

Putford beat fourth-placed Kilkhampton 2-1.

Intermediate Two

It’s as you were at the top of the table after Braunton Thirds, Equalizers and Appledore Lions all won on Saturday.

Braunton still lead after a 2-0 defeat of Morwenstow Reserves.

Equalizers remain level on points with Braunton after a 3-1 win over Hartland Clovelly Reserves. Kyle Jones (2) and Matthew Fitzgerald netted for the hosts.

Appledore, who have four games in hand on Braunton, were 4-1 winners at South Molton. Mark Kinder (2), Ashton Donovan and Tom Gleeson scored for Lions.

Bridgerule Reserves were winners in the division’s other game, beating Woolsery 6-2. Alex Parker netted four times in the win, with Daniel Tape and Nick Purcell also scoring.

Intermediate Three

Lynton took the advantage in the race for the title with a 3-2 win over second-place Kingsley Wizards.

Thomas Herd, Maxwell Smith and Peter Varley scored the goals for the visitors.

Third-place Combe Martin were 3-0 winners at Shebbear United Reserves thanks to goals from William Lovett and Jordon Wheeler.

Eastside were 6-1 winners at Ashwater after George Richardson came off the bench to score four times.

Kingsley Park beat Bradworthy Reserves 4-0.

Hartland Clovelly Thirds and Braunton Fourths shared the points, drawing 1-1.