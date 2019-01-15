Park United, Shamwickshire Rovers and North Molton were all winners, with Park coming out on top against fourth-placed Boca Seniors.

The Sandymere side were 3-2 winners at Mill Road, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Dave Brown gave the visitors the lead before an own goal levelled the scores. After John Downing put them ahead again Craig Sandle was able to equalise for Boca.

Phill Kelly scored to put Park ahead for the third and final time.

Shamwickshire Rovers were next door to Park and Boca, taking on Barnstaple Town Reserves and Pilton and coming away with a 2-1 win to stay a point behind the league leaders.

North Molton are three points behind Park with a game in hand after a 6-2 win at bottom-of-the-league Hartland Clovelly.

Joe Southcott scored a hat-trick for the Stags and there were two for Jamie Giffard. Ciaron Lishman also struck for the visitors.

Honours were shared in the derby between Torrington and Torridgeside, with the two sides drawing 1-1. Sean Letheren struck for T-Side and Lewis Hookway was on target for the Greens.

Braunton came away from Bradworthy with a 2-1 win. Elliot Whitecross gave the Seasiders the lead before Gary Clarke pulled the hosts level. A stunning strike from James Marsh gave Braunton the win.

Senior

Boca Seniors Reserves made it nine out of nine with a 3-2 win at Torrington Reserves.

Lee Fry, Max Holding and Marcus Mahoney all scored for Boca to help them to all three points. Shain Romero and Luke Avery netted for Torrie.

A strike from James Vanstone was enough for Shebbear United, who were 1-0 winners over Fremington Reserves.

Shamwickshire Rovers Reserves were big winners, beating bottom side Barnstaple 5-1 at Pollyfield.

The other match in the division, between Appledore Reserves and Bideford CAFC, was abandoned.

Intermediate One

It’s 10 out of 10 for Bideford CAFC Reserves after they came away from their match against Appledore Thirds 2-1 winners.

Tom Barton and James Downing scored the goals for Bideford. Ayden Faulkner netted for Appledore.

Third-place North Molton Reserves were upset by Northam Lions, who were 4-2 victors over the Stags at Burrough Farm.

Goals from Cosmo Ayres, Declan Holmes, Oli Robinson and Keith Shapland sealed victory for Northam. Jordan Roberts netted twice for Molton.

A Ryan Thomas hat-trick ensured Kilkhampton went above the Stags with a 3-0 win at Merton.

There was a big win for Bridgerule, who hit double figures in a 10-1 win over High Bickington.

Jedd Peschke scored a hat-trick, with the other goals coming from Frank Barriball, Brendan Hearn, Jacob Nosworthy, Rob Pearce, Todd Pesche, Tom Barkwill and Jason Collins.

Holsworthy Reserves were 1-0 winners over Combe Martin. Ben Sharpe scored the decisive goal.

Intermediate Two

South Molton heaped misery on Woolsery on Saturday, beating them 19-0.

There were four goals for Oliver Cheek, three each for Kieran Cook, Ben Frisby and Kyran Jones, two for Martyn Piper and one each for Chris Dent, Ryan Goss and Kevin Latham.

Appledore Lions were also big winners, beating Hartland Clovelly Reserves 12-1. There were hat-tricks for Tom Gleeson and Mark Kinder and two each for Liam Astbury and Ashley Short. Ashton Donovan and Ryan Peters also netted.

Luke Symons’ strike for the visitors was notable, with the consolation goal coming straight from a kick-off.

Braunton Thirds remain at the top of the table after a 5-0 win over Morwenstow Reserves.

At the other end of the table Barnstaple Reserves moved off the bottom thanks to a 4-3 win over Woolacombe.

Equalizers and Torridgeside Thirds shared the points, drawing 1-1.

Intermediate Three

The top three were all winners on Saturday, with Kingsley Wizards keeping their place at the top with a 5-2 win over Park Rangers.

Kyle Waldron scored a hat-trick for Wizards, with Rob Crump and Steven Ronald also netting.

Lynton were 6-0 winners over fourth-placed Eastside. Thomas Herd netted twice and their were goals for Jack Lambell, Tommy Mirow, Peter Varley and sub Ryan Leworthy.

Combe Martin Reserves were 3-1 winners over Shebbear Reserves.

Braunton Fourths beat Kingsley Park 6-4 to leapfrog their opponents into fifth. Matthew Colebeck scored a hat-trick in the win.

Hartland Clovelly Thirds drew 3-3 with Ashwater. Byron Day-Rogers, Owen Pennington and Lewis Ford scored for Hartland Clovelly, while the visitors’ goals came from Yilvi Uraj (2) and Nick Smith.