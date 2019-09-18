Fremington went to the top of the Premier with a 2-1 win at Bradworthy.

Cameron Smelt and Will Jones helped Fremington to all three points. Nicholas Lapham was on target for the hosts.

Ilfracombe Town Reserves were 7-1 winners over Torridgeside Reserves. Simon Larcombe, James Harker and Sam Bithell scored two each and Finn King-Smith was on target too. Gellan Raymond scored for T-Side.

Holsworthy Reserves were 6-0 winners over Landkey Town in the only game in the Senior. Ben Sharpe scored a hat-trick in the win.

Eastside made it four wins from four in Intermediate Two with a 4-3 win over Combe Martin Reserves.

Hartland Clovelly Reserves were 4-0 winners at bottom side Morwenstow, and Woolacombe were 2-1 winners over Northam Lions Reserves.

Hartland Clovelly Thirds hit double figures in Intermediate Three with a 12-2 win over Ashwater.

Kingsley Park beat Taw Park 3-2.

The women's division saw Fremington Ladies battle back from 2-0 down to take a 3-2 win over Braunton Wanderers.

Jane Rodwell and Georgina Golding had given Braunton the lead.

Fremington came back with goals from Hannah Kingdom, Barbara Lake and Zara Turner.