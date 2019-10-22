Fremmy were 5-4 winners over the Fishermen at Beechfield Road, with Cameron Smelt scoring the final goal in stoppage time.

Andrew King, Connor Nash (2) and George King had all found the net for Fremington.

Robin Kearney and Matt Fay scored two each for Appledore.

Fremington have a one-point lead at the top, but have played two more games than Park United immediately below them.

The other game in the Premier saw North Molton draw 1-1 with Braunton Reserves.

Roger Bonaparte scored for the Stags, while Adrian Ashton netted for Braunton.

There was only one match in each of the other four divisions due to wet weather.

Jamie Bowden scored the only goal in Bideford Community's 1-0 win over Fremington Reserves in the Senior.

South Molton were 4-0 winners over Merton in Intermediate One. Alfie Harris, Leo Werner, Dylan Williams and Mike Byrne scored the goals.

Northam Lions Reserves hit double figures in Intermediate Two, beating Bridgerule Reserves 10-1.

Dom Allen and James Bateman both scored hat-tricks. Ross McNicholas, Joseph Sherman, Declan Holmes and Ian Keen were all on target too.

Park Rangers were 3-2 winners over Barnstaple Reserves in Intermediate Three.

Andrew Sanders (2) and Sam Curtis scored for Park, while Lee Green scored both for Barnstaple.

Braunton Ladies were 4-1 winners at Barnstaple Ladies in the Women's Division.

Sam Pearcy scored twice for Braunton as they went into a 4-0 lead. Sophie Parish and Macole Beckham were also on target.

Sophie Russell pulled one back for Barnstaple before the final whistle.

Devon Cups

Park United are out of the Devon Premier Cup after a 3-1 defeat in Teignmouth.

Hartland Clovelly will be hoping it's third time lucky this weekend. Their game against Meadowbrook Athletic was called off for a second time on Saturday.

Landkey Town were beaten 4-2 at Elmore Reserves to end their interest in the Devon Senior Cup.

Appledore Reserves and Appledore Lions progress in the Devon Intermediate Cup after wins on Saturday.

Appledore Reserves beat Equalizers 3-2, with Callum Taylor (2) and Oliver Luxton scoring.

Lions beat Central Reserves 5-4. Tom Gleeson (2), Adam Doble, Charles Allman and Sam Shute were on target.