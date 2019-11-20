Bradworthy enjoyed an emphatic win over Torridgeside Reserves at Donnacroft to reach the last four.

Tom Shadrick scored four times as the visitors claimed a 9-0 win. Nicholas Lapham and Gary Clarke both scored braces and Toby Durling was also on target.

Bradworthy will meet Park United in the semis, with their future opponents having a more straightforward route into the next round.

They were given a walkover win against Shamwickshire Rovers, who were unable to fulfill the fixture.

The second semi final will see Boca Seniors meet Ilfracombe Town Reserves.

Ilfracombe manager Mark Tucker steered the Bluebirds to a 1-0 win over his former side, with Stanley Paxton scoring the decisive goal.

Boca's first game since a 3-2 defeat to Appledore on October 5 saw them beat the Fishermen 2-1 this time round.

Kyle Spear scored both the goals for Boca at Marshford. Nathan Souster was on target for Appledore.

Combe Martin are into the last four of the Combe Martin Cup after a 4-3 win over Bridgerule on Saturday

Combe Martin's goals were shared between Zak Everest, Chay Isaac, Colin Woodcock and Adrian Rice.

Liam Slade, Jedd Peschke and Jacob Nosworthy scored for Bridgerule.

The Bill Smale Cup quarter finals saw Braunton Fourths beat Morwenstow 8-1, with Matthew Colebeck scoring four goals.

Matt Bosworth (2), William Gribble and Nicholas Trump all scored too.

Eastside are into the semis after a 2-1 win at Bridgerule Reserves.

Kingsley Park hit double figures in their Intermediate Three Cup quarter final against Taw Park, claiming a 10-2 win.

Braunton Fifths also progressed with a 4-1 win at Bradworthy Reserves. Bradley Tossell scored a brace for Braunton in the win.

Braunton will play Woolsery in their semi-final, while Kingsley Park will take on Barnstaple Reserves.

There was league action in Intermediate One, where Chittlehampton moved up to third with a 1-0 win at Merton.

High Bickington claimed their first point of the season with a 4-4 draw against second-from-bottom Putford.

The other fixture saw Equalizers draw 2-2 with South Molton.