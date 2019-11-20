Braunton recovered after going behind twice at Lobb Field to take all three points in a 3-2 win.

The closely contest match saw Barnstaple take the lead on two occasions in the first half, with goals coming from Sophie Carter and Cherrelle Miles.

Braunton fought back on both occasions, and were able to go into the break level at 2-2. April Oliver and Sophie Parish were on target.

A tense and hard-fought second half was decided just before full time when Parish burst forward and fired a low curling shot into the bottom corner.

The result means Braunton top the table for the first time this season.

After four games the Seasiders are on top with nine points. Fremington Ladies are second with seven points, ahead of Barnstaple Ladies, who have one.

Braunton take on Barnstaple again in the division's next game on December 1.