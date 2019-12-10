Bideford CAFC and Barnstaple FC informed the league they would be folding due to squad issues.

Bideford withdraw from the Senior division off the back of winning the Combe Martin Cup in 2018/19. The club cited an 'unprecedented' amount of injuries, and players moving up to higher leagues leaving them with a lack of players.

Barnstaple's sides in the Senior and Intermediate Three have also withdrawn. The club pulled both teams after they were not supported to only withdraw their first team.

The moves mean eight teams are left in the Senior division.

On the pitch, there was only one game in that division, with Combe Martin beating Bridgerule 3-1 thanks to goals from Chay Isaac, Colin Woodcock and Daniel Wright.

Elsewhere, Ilfracombe Town Reserves moved up to third in the Premier with a 5-3 win at Braunton Reserves.

James Harker and Simon Larcombe netted twice each for the Bluebirds, and Tavis Fairlie was also on target.

Ben Aiken, Adrian Ashton and Tom Popham scored for Braunton.

A Tom Davey hat-trick helped Hartland Clovelly move up to sixth with a 6-3 win over Torridgeside Reserves. Daniel Gifford, James Colwill and Jack Johns were also on target for Hartland, while Sam Longhurst netted twice for T-Side.

Shamwickshire Rovers's 1-0 win over Boca Seniors saw them leapfrog their rivals and move up to fifth. Charlie Colwill scored the decisive goal.

The other game in the Premier saw Appledore beat Bradworthy 2-1.

Braunton top Intermediate One after a 5-0 win at Merton. They have a two-point cushion after Northam Lions were held 2-2 at North Molton Reserves.

Chittlehampton moved up to third with a 5-1 win over High Bickington, moving above Equalizers, who lost 3-0 to Putford.

Matthew Colebeck scored six times as Braunton Fourths claimed an 8-2 win over Northam Lions Reserves in Intermediate Two.

There were also wins for Combe Martin Reserves and Hartland Clovelly Reserves.

Park Rangers went to the top of Intermediate Three with a 6-3 win at Hartland Clovelly Thirds, with Brian Levien scoring four times.

Kingsley Park were 6-2 winners over Ashwater and South Molton beat Sandymere Blues 2-1.