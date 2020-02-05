The Bluebirds were 4-0 winners in their semi-final against a depleted Bradworthy side at Marlborough Park.

Archie Christie, Simon Larcombe, Daniel Roberts and substitute James Harker were on target for Ilfracombe.

Defending champions Park beat Boca Seniors 3-1 at Mill Road to book their place in the final.

Stephen Skinner scored a hat-trick for Park. Lewis Goss was on target for Boca.

In the Premier Division, North Molton went to the top with a 7-1 win over Torridgeside Reserves.

Callum Hutchings scored a hat-trick for the Stags, and there were goals for Josh Dekker, Shane Hookway, Adam Jerrett and Josh Stoneman.

Matthew Sussex scored for T-Side.

The other match saw Appledore beat Hartland Clovelly 2-1, with substitutes Ben Brown and Joe Wretham netting for the Fishermen.

Jack Langford netted for Hartland.

Away from the Premier fixtures, most of the North Devon Football League matches fell foul of the weather.

Northam Lions were able to earn their place in the Arlington Cup final though, beating Putford 8-0.

James Bateman netted four times for Lions and there was a hat-trick for Charlie Harding.

Tom Barton was also on target.

Lions will face Appledore Lions or Braunton Thirds in the final.

Eastside will be in the Bill Smale Cup final after a 6-1 win over Kingsley Wizards in the semi-final on Saturday.

Carter Ward scored a hat-trick for Eastside and Morgan Evans and Jacob Glover were also on target.

Alan Shaw netted for Wizards.

Eastside will face Torridgeside Thirds or Braunton Fourths in the final.

In Intermediate Two, Lynton moved up to second with a 6-1 defeat of Woolacombe. Jack Lambell bagged a brace for the hosts and there were goals for Ollie Coles, Will Laramy, Robert Scoines and Richard Tucker.

Jack Holman scored for Woolacombe.

Woolsery will meet Kingsley Park in the final of the Intermediate Three Cup after a 7-1 win against Braunton Fifths.