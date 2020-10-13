League leaders Appledore were 8-0 winners at Ilfracombe Town Reserves, with Nathan Bate scoring a hat-trick.

Dan Crouch, Matt Fay, Sam Fishwick, Nathan Souster and Oscar Jarrett also netted for the Fishermen.

David Brown and John Downing both scored braces as Park United beat Braunton Reserves 4-1, with the Seasiders’ goal coming from a Cortt Hewitt penalty.

North Molton beat Boca Seniors 2-0 thanks to goals from Jamie Giffard and Adam Jerrett, while Max Holding and Nat Gunn helped Fremington win by the same scoreline at Bradworthy.

The other match in the division saw Holsworthy Reserves beat Hartland Clovelly 4-2. Ian Rowe and Dean Chidley netted two each.

Barnstaple Town reserves remain perfect in the Senior after a 4-0 win at home to Torridgeside Reserves which included two goals for James Harker. Robert Sloan and Paul Schiller were also on target.

Northam Lions and North Molton Reserves remain close behind. The Stags were 8-0 winners at Shebbear United thanks to a Josh Dekker hat-trick and goals from Joe Southcott (2), William Boyles, Carrick Galbraith and Jordan Knibbs.

Lions beat Fremington Reserves 6-1 with Tom Barton scoring four goals. Thomas Hayne and Jamie Bowden also netted.

Barnstaple FC made it four out of four in Intermediate One with a 3-1 win at Appledore Lions. Barum United remain level on points with them after five games after a 2-1 win over Lynton.

George Richardson scored a hat-trick as Eastside ran out 7-0 winners over South Molton and Appledore Reserves won 4-0 at Merton thanks to a Callum Taylor hat-trick.

Woolsery continue to set the pace in Intermediate Two, making it five wins out of five with a 7-0 victory at Hartland Clovelly Reserves. Adrian Sealey scored a hat-trick.

Woolacombe are level on points having played an extra game after a 4-1 win over Torridgeside Thirds.

Braunton Fourths went third with a 4-1 win at home to Bridgerule.

Kingsley Park went to the top of Intermediate Three with a 5-0 win over Taw Park, and Braunton Fifths got their first win of the season with an 8-1 victory over Shebbear United Reserves.