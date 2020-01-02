Barnstaple Town v Mangotsfield United in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Mangotsfield United in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Barnstaple Town got the new decade off to a great start with a 3-1 win over Mangotsfield United at Mill Road.

Barum came back from a goal down to take the win, which saw them draw level on points with Basingstoke Town at the bottom of Division One South.

Jordan Rogers had given Mangotsfield the lead after 10 minutes, with the goal coming after Kai Fisher was dispossessed dribbling out of defence.

The hosts drew level from the penalty spot nine minutes later. Referee Lee Roberts pointed to the spot after Billy Hopcroft was brought down, and Stuart Bowker converted.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men shortly after when goalkeeper Marko Radovanovic was shown a red card for bringing down Hopcroft just outside the box.

The 10 became nine in the second half when captain Lee Hartshorn was given his marching orders, and Barnstaple made the difference count.

Javan Wright gave Barnstaple the lead with 20 minutes remaining before Hopcroft got his goal with five minutes to go.

Things didn't go so well for Bideford, who fell to a 3-2 defeat to Willand Rovers at Silver Street.

A pair of ex-Robins did the damage inside the first 16 minutes. Will Richards gave Willand the lead after nine minutes with a cross that went straight in.

The goal was followed by a quick brace from Craig Veal, who scored two goals in the space of two minutes to give Bideford a mountain to climb.

Sean Downing pulled one back for Bideford after 28 minutes after a Jack Rice-Lethaby penalty was saved by Mike Searle.

Downing got his and Bideford's second on the hour after a scramble in the box to give the Robins' comeback hopes a boost.

They came close to equalising. Theo Simpson saw a shot saved and Alex Byrne saw an effort blocked on the line. Joseph Charles also went close.

Bideford remain 15th in Division One South following the defeat.

Bideford are at home to second-place Frome Town on Saturday while Barnstaple Town travel to Bristol Manor Farm with a chance to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.