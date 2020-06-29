The Greens are bringing in plenty of new faces ahead of the new season following Dart’s appointment as manager earlier in June.

Former Barnstaple Town captain Liam Gregory joins ex Barum teammates Kieron Jewell, Matt Ward and Jed Harper-Penman at Vicarage Field for the forthcoming season. Harper-Penman will also help coach the new-look Torrington squad.

Following Dart from Holsworthy are Carlo Chandler, Harry Stevens, Toby Martyn, Lee Gardiner, Dom Abbott and Ryan Walter.

Former Wadebridge defender Harley Westlake and youngster Nathan Coates are also on board.

Liam Dart and Jackson Birch are the new coaching team at Torrington. Picture: Torrington Football Club Liam Dart and Jackson Birch are the new coaching team at Torrington. Picture: Torrington Football Club

Torrington struggled to find their feet last season as they moved up two divisions into the Premier East.

When the season was brought to a halt and subsequently cancelled in March, the Greens were in a relegation battle, with striker Will Nicholls managing the side after Neil Batty’s departure at the turn of the year.

Dart said the squad building was the first step of a process to build the club back up.

“The first objective is to stay within the South West Peninsula League – that has to be the focus,” he said.

“Obviously they struggled a bit last year with having a settled side, and had to borrow players for different games.

“This year the priority is to have a settled side and settled squad as much as we can, ensure young players continue to develop and for our more experienced players to stay and want to play.

“We’ve got a good balance. Liam Gregory is a massive signing for us – he is a quality footballer.

“We haven’t got a big budget – it’s about ambition and players are coming because they want to do well and be a part of what we are trying to build here.

“It’s not going to happen overnight. We’re looking at a mid table finish this year. We don’t want to run before we can walk.”

The SWP League is tentatively preparing for a September start. With no football in August, it looks set to be a season with plenty of midweek games to make up for lost time.

Dart said it was important to have a strong squad ready for whatever the new season holds.

“The fact of the matter is someone might get injured or people might not be able to travel, but the idea is to have a squad – you can’t survive with just a team.

“If we return as anticipated at the start of September we’re going to be playing a lot of midweek games.

You need a squad to cope with the demands such as work and fitness.”