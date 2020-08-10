Aaron Screech with coach Wendy Benson and players from the senior team. Aaron Screech with coach Wendy Benson and players from the senior team.

The club has linked up with Canine Cottages, which has sponsored the new playing kit, as well as some jackets for the disability team’s coaches.

Coach Melanie Benson said the new kit has allowed the team to get back to training safely under coronavirus guidelines.

The guidance says players should avoid touching kit and equipment such as bibs, which the team would usually use.

Mel added: “Due to the generosity of Canine Cottages we can remove the need to use bibs as each player has a yellow training kit and now a super cool blue match day kit.

The Braunton Ability FC coaching team.

“When players pre-book attendance at our weekly sessions we will advise them what colour kit to wear so they will either be on the blue or yellow team for that session.”

Canine Cottages’ Aaron Screech, who met the team at their socially distanced training session, added: “Everyone looked great in their new kits. We are so proud to sponsor such a wonderful team.”