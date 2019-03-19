It was first-meets-third in Intermediate Two, where leaders Braunton Thirds hosted Appledore Lions, who are yet to be beaten.

That record remained in tact for Lions after Saturday’s match at Lobb, where they came out 4-0 victors.

Tom Gleeson had given the visitors the lead with a close range finish in the first half.

They had a bit of good fortune too. Matt May’s foul led to a penalty, only for Toby Bennett’s spot-kick to cannon off the top of the crossbar.

Appledore pulled away in the second half. Ashton Donovan sent Mark Kinder through to double the lead before Gleeson got his second.

The striker got his hat-trick and Appledore’s fourth with a curling shot from distance.

The two sides will meet again at Ilfracombe’s Marlborough Park on April 20 for the Bill Smale Cup final.

Appledore Reserves went to the top of the Senior with a 4-0 win over Landkey Town.

The Fishermen are two points ahead of Boca Seniors Reserves, with both sides having six games left to play.

Strikes from Connor Davis and Matt Day and a brace for Nathan Souster after coming off the bench gave Appledore all three points.

Kingsley Wizards recovered from an early setback in their game against Park Rangers to take a 4-1 victory in Intermediate Three.

Park took an early lead after a strike from Sam Curtis, but Kingsley soon found the gears to pick up their first win in four games.

Tom Butler scored a hat-trick for the hosts and there was one for Kyle Waldron.