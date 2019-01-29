Rovers now have a one point lead over Park United, who drew 1-1 with Boca Seniors at Sandymere.

Braunton pulled off the result of the day, beating Torridgeside 8-0 at Donnacroft to jump from sixth to fourth.

Lewis Lowe scored four goals for the Seasiders, with other goals coming from Luke Austen, Simon Townsend, Ben Whitecross and Cortt Hewitt.

At the other end of the table, a six-pointer between Ilfracombe Town Reserves and Hartland Clovelly ended all-square.

Jack Coleman and Daniel Slee scored for Hartland in the 2-2 draw, while Levi Huxtable and Ray Squire were on target for the Bluebirds.

North Molton and Bradworthy only managed a half of football before the match was abandoned by the referee.

It was a blow for the Stags, who were leading 5-1 at the break thanks to goals from Jamie Giffard, Joe Southcott and Lewis Setherton.

Senior

Appledore Reserves hit double figures as they moved up to second in the Senior.

The Fishermen beat Barnstaple 10-1 at Marshford. Joe Wretham scored a hat-trick and there were two each for Hallum Cook and Matt Fay.

Connor Davis, Aaron Souster and Robin Kearney also netted. Lewis Turnbull scored for the visitors.

Boca Seniors still lead the way, beating Landkey Town 3-0.

Damian Green scored two for Boca before being sent off. Kyle Spear also netted for the visitors.

Matt Coles scored a hat-trick for Shebbear United in a 4-0 win over Shamwickshire Rovers Reserves.

Greg Mitchell had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Braunton Reserve and Fremington Reserves shared the points, drawing 2-2 at Lobb Field.

Bradley Williams and Alfie Denham scored for Braunton, while Sam Lathwell scored twice for Fremmy.

Intermediate One

North Molton Reserves took the top spot for the time being with a 4-1 win over Combe Martin.

Michael Hatcher and Matthew Tapp scored two each for the Stags.

Northam Lions got their second win in a row with a 5-1 derby win over Appledore Thirds.

Keith Shapland (2), Courtney Kelly, Jamie Robinson and Daniel Rogerson scored for Lions, while Jack Berry netted for Appledore.

A Chris Pomeroy hat-trick helped Putford to a 4-0 win over Merton. Simon Grigg also scored for the hosts.

Kilkhampton beat Bridgerule 2-0 in the other game.

Intermediate Two

There were wins for all of the top three in Intermediate Two on Saturday.

Braunton Thirds remain on top after a 6-1 win at home to Bridgerule Reserves.

Joseph Grigg (2), Ben Aiken, Toby Bennett, Jak Dalglish and Nathan Martin scored the goals for Braunton.

Equalizers were 9-3 winners over Morwenstow Reserves. Steve Windsor scored a hat-trick, and there were two goals for Ryan Bosson.

Max Eggleton, Steven Isaac, Adrian Lynch and Kyle Jones also scored for Equazliers.

Appledore Lions were 4-3 winners at home to fourth-place South Molton.

Goals for Ryan Peters (2) and Mark Kinder for Appledore and strikes from Oliver Cheek, Ben Frisby and Carl Motteram had the scores tied before a late strike from Tom Gleeson.

Torridgeide Thirds moved up to fifth with a 5-0 win over Woolacombe.

Sam Longhurst scored a hat-trick and there were two for Billy Rose.

Intermediate Three

Thomas Herd scored a hat-trick as Lynton cruised to an 8-2 win at Shebbear United Reserves.

Tommy Mirow (2), Maxwell Smith (2) and Colin Welch also scored for Lynton.

Braunton Fourths were also big winners, beating Ashwater 6-1. Matt Colebeck had a hat-trick, Ryan Willis had two and substitute Ryan Presswood found the net too.

Combe Martin Reserves’ match at home to Kingsley Park was abandoned.