Park remain on top after a 4-1 win at home to Ilfracombe Town Reserves.

Mark Hill got the first for the hosts before a Dave Brown hat-trick ensured a comfortable win. Terry Robertson netted for the Bluebirds.

Shammy earned a valuable win over third-place North Molton at Rocksfield, beating them 3-1.

Nathan Delaune scored a hat-trick after coming off the bench for Torrington as the Greens beat bottom side Hartland Clovelly 6-2.

Courtney Hodorowski, Danny Jenkins and Davey Platt also scored for the visitors. Ryan Tape and Billy Wickfield netted for Hartland.

Fremington moved up to fifth with a 3-0 win over Bradworthy at Beechfield Road.

A Lee Holding brace and one from sub Matt Beveridge ensured Fremmy took all three points.

Senior

Boca Seniors Reserves made it 10 wins out of 10 after hard-fought 4-3 victory over Landkey Town.

Damian Green, Max Holding, Kyle Spear and sub Jake Thorne scored for Boca, who earned three points late on after Landkey scored through Aaron Croxford (2) and Ben Taylor.

Second-place Braunton Reserves were beaten 3-2 by Bideford CAFC to lose ground on the leaders.

Shebbear United were 4-1 winners at home to Barnstaple FC. James Vanstone struck twice for the hosts and there were goals for Jack Squire and Greg Mitchell too.

Fremington Reserves and Torrington Reserves shared the points, drawing 3-3 at Vicarage Field.

Goals for the Greens came from Tom Davey (2) and Liam Ellis. Sam Lathwell, Jack Patterson and Jack Popham scored for Fremington.

Intermediate One

Combe Martin scored a dozen as they picked up three points over bottom side High Bickington.

Daniel Wright scored five times in the 12-1 victory, and there was a hat-trick for Mark Gilfillan. Tom Hannah, Gavin Pincombe and substitute Tom Beecham also netted for Combe, who saw Jack Fisher sent off.

Appledore Thirds moved up to ninth thanks to a 3-2 win at Putford, and after defeat to Northam Lions last week, second-place North Molton Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at Merton.

Intermediate Two

After scoring 12 last week, Appledore Lions went a step further with a 20-0 win over Woolsery.

There were 16 goals for the front three of Mark Kinder (5), Ashton Donovan (3) and Tom Gleeson (8).

Sam Morris, Martyn Harris, Thomas Paine and Ashley Short also scored for Lions.

Equalizers drew level on points with league leaders Braunton Thirds with a 4-1 victory over the Seasiders at Lobb Field.

Steven Isaac, Philip Murrey, Dave Willougby and Ryan Bosson scored for Equalizers. Braunton’s goal came from Ben Aiken.

South Molton made it three wins in a row with a 7-1 victory at Torridgeside Thirds.

Kieran Cook scored a hat-trick in the win, there were two for Kyran Jones and Sam Ashdown and Ben Frisby also netted.

Billy Rose struck for T-Side.

Intermediate Three

Lynton’s title challenge continued with a 12-1 win at Hartland Clovelly Thirds.

Daniel Crocombe scored seven in the win. Maxwell Smith (2), Jack Lambell, Tommy Mirow, Joe Mugleston and Colin Welch also scored for the visitors.

Third-place Combe Martin Reserves picked up a 6-0 win at bottom side Ashwater.

There was a hat-trick for Colin Woodcock while other goals came from William Lovett, Callum Mason and Jake Thompson.

Braunton Fourths moved up to fourth with a 3-1 win over Eastside. A Matthew Colebeck hat-trick meant the visitors leapfrogged their opponents, who scored through Matthew Cutler.

A mid-table clash between Kingsley Park and Shebbear United Reserves ended 2-2. Stewart Stock scored for Park, while goals for Shebbear came from Hayden Nimmo and Shane Dilling.