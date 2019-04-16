Kingsley Wizards lift the Intermediate Three Cup trophy. Kingsley Wizards lift the Intermediate Three Cup trophy.

Wizards lifted the Intermediate Three Cup in the final match of their first season with a 2-1 win over Lynton at Braunton's Lobb Field.

The two sides have claimed first and second in the new league, with Lynton going on to win the title after a valuable 3-2 win over Wizards in March.

It was the league champions who took the lead in Saturday's final too. Jack Lambell got them off to a dream start after five minutes with a volley from the edge of the penalty area that flew into the top corner.

After soaking up some pressure, Kingsley came back. Man-of-the-match Craig Russell levelled things up with their first real attack midway through the first half.

Lynton v Kingsley Wizards in the Intermediate Three Cup final. Lynton v Kingsley Wizards in the Intermediate Three Cup final.

They got their chance to take the lead a few minutes later when Alan Shaw was brought down in the box for a Kingsley penalty.

Player manager Rob Crump stepped up to take the spot kick and finished well to his left for what would be the match-winning goal.

An organised Wizards side were able to protect their lead over the course of the second half.

Lynton almost snatched a goal to take the match to extra time with the last action of the game, but Carl Jenkins was able to nod the ball out of play from two yards out before Ryan Leworthy could get a touch towards goal.

Kingsley Wizards' Craig Russell was named man of the match. Kingsley Wizards' Craig Russell was named man of the match.