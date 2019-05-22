The Fishermen took on Bideford CAFC at Marshford on Saturday afternoon in a repeat of last month's Combe Martin Cup final - a match that Bideford won 3-2. With title rivals Boca Seniors Reserves being given a walkover win against Chivenor, Appledore needed a point at the very least. The Fishermen quickly made sure the title was going to belong to them. They went 4-0 up in the first 15 minutes much to the disappointment of the Boca players who made the trip over to watch the match. Noah Harris, Joe Wretham, Rob Kearney and Charlie White scored the early goals. Appledore ran out 5-1 winners. Ben Musselwhite had pulled one back for the Robins before Matt Fay intercepted a backpass with five minutes remaining to add a fifth, giving Appledore the title and sealing a return to the North Devon Premier. Manager Andrew Taylor said: