Appledore Reserves v Bideford CAFC in the final game of the North Devon Senior season. Picture: Matt Smart Appledore Reserves v Bideford CAFC in the final game of the North Devon Senior season. Picture: Matt Smart

The Fishermen took on Bideford CAFC at Marshford on Saturday afternoon in a repeat of last month's Combe Martin Cup final - a match that Bideford won 3-2.

With title rivals Boca Seniors Reserves being given a walkover win against Chivenor, Appledore needed a point at the very least.

The Fishermen quickly made sure the title was going to belong to them. They went 4-0 up in the first 15 minutes much to the disappointment of the Boca players who made the trip over to watch the match.

Noah Harris, Joe Wretham, Rob Kearney and Charlie White scored the early goals.

Appledore ran out 5-1 winners. Ben Musselwhite had pulled one back for the Robins before Matt Fay intercepted a backpass with five minutes remaining to add a fifth, giving Appledore the title and sealing a return to the North Devon Premier.

Manager Andrew Taylor said: "I'm so proud what the lads of achieved, their commitment as been superb.

"In the last game the pressure was on us to get at least a draw but the lads brought their A game from the first minute and Bideford didn't know what had hit them. To have only lost one match in the league is tremendous."

After starting out as Appledore Academy, the side has climbed from Intermediate Two and into the Premier in the space of six seasons, winning the Intermediate Two, Intermediate One and Senior titles every other year along the way.

Taylor added: "Myself and Andy Clarke believe in bringing through youth and our philosophy won't change.

"We will be looking to increase numbers of players across the two squads and welcome new players to pre season training."

The final match of the Premier season took place on Wednesday, where Torrington beat Shamwickshire Rovers 3-1 in their final game as a North Devon Football League side.

Torrington, who make the jump up to the new South West Peninsula Premier East next season, took all three points to finish fifth. Will Folland, Lewis Hookway and Davey Platt scored the goals for the visitors. Joe Kelly netted for Shammy.

The final game in Intermediate Three saw Eastside show no mercy against Ashwater.

The visitors could only raise a team of nine for the match at Tarka Tennis, but there was no let up from Eastside, who won 20-0 to finish fourth.

Carter Ward scored five goals for the hosts and there were four each for George Richardson and substitute James Andrews.

Bradley Williams scored a hat-trick and there was a brace for Jasper Locke.

Toby Maxwell and Harry Pipe also netted.