Steve Skinner opened the scoring for Park, who didn’t look back from there. Mark Hill scored a perfect hat-trick and there were goals for Luis Wilkins, Charlie Allman and Dan Wilson.

Kai Dymond rounded off the scoring for the visitors with a powerful header before James Greenaway got a consolation goal for T-Side.

Braunton moved up to fourth with a 4-1 win at home to Bradworthy. Ben Whitecross scored two for the Seasiders and there was one each for Elliot Whitecross and Sam Box. Daniel Furse scored for Bradworthy.

Torrington were 3-1 winners at Ilfracombe Town Reserves thanks to goals from Nathan Delaune, William Marsland and Davey Platt.

North Molton will play Park United in the final of the Brayford Cup after they beat Fremington in the semi-final on Saturday.

Joe Southcott bagged a brace for the Stags and Ciaron Lishman also netted.

Bideford CAFC were big winners in the Senior Division, beating Barnstaple FC 7-0 at the Sports Ground.

Jamie Bowden struck four times for Bideford, there were also goals for William Blackburn, Terry Hollingsworth and Finley Simons.

A goal from Joe Wretham helped second-place Appledore Reserves take a 1-0 win away from their match against Torrington Reserves.

Shamwickshire Rovers Reserves were 4-3 winners against visiting Landkey Town.

Mischa Howe, Kieran Jewell, Lee Parkhouse and Ben Sherborne netted for Shammy. Aaron Croxford, Daniel Found and Mat Mitchell scored for Landkey.

Fremington and Shebbear United shared the points after drawing 2-2 at Beechfield Road.

Sam Lathwell and Cameron Smelt scored for Fremington. Matt Coles and James Vanstone netted for Shebbear.

James Bateman scored four times as Bideford CAFC Reserves kept up their 100 per cent record in Intermediate One with a 5-0 win over Holsworthy.

Ross McNicholas also scored for Bideford, who opened up a commanding lead at the top of the table.

Bridgerule kept High Bickington searching for their first points of the season, beating them 6-2.

Brendan Hearn (2), Jedd Peschke (2), Jacob Nosworthy and Rob Pearce scored for the visitors. Owen Avery struck twice for High Bick.

Combe Martin remain fourth after a 2-0 win over Appledore Thirds.

Northam Lions’ trip to Merton ended in a 1-1 draw.

Putford booked their place in the Arlington Cup final with a 2-0 win over North Molton Reserves.

Goals from Corey Herbert and Chris Pomeroy mean Putford will play Bridgerule in the final.

Braunton Thirds reclaimed the top spot in Intermediate Two with a 2-1 win over Woolacombe.

South Molton moved up to third with a 5-0 win over Barnstaple Reserves.

Hartland Clovelly Reserves were 6-2 winners over Morwenstow Reserves and Torridgeside Thirds picked up a 2-1 win at Bridgerule Reserves.

Kingsley Wizards are into the Intermediate Three Cup final after a 6-1 win at Hartland Clovelly Thirds.

They will meet Lynton in the final, who reached double figures in a 10-0 league win over Ashwater.

Combe Martin Reserves stopped themselves falling behind the top two with a 1-0 win at second-from-bottom Bradworthy Reserves.