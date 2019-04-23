The Seasiders overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Appledore Lions 3-2 in the final at Ilfracombe's Marlborough Park.

Lions, who have effectively already won the Intermediate Two title thanks to a superior goal difference, looked to be on their way to making it a double haul when they went into the break two goals to the good.

Tom Gleeson opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a finish from inside the penalty area.

He got his and Lions' second after 10 minutes with a volley into the roof of the net.

Toby Bennett got Braunton off the mark after half time from the penalty spot. His spot-kick to the left of Bradley Westcott had enough on it to ensure the goalkeeper's touch didn't keep it out.

Ben Aiken levelled things up when a cleared corner came to him at the edge of the penalty area to fire into the net.

Bennett completed the comeback when Joe Grigg found him in space in the penalty area. The striker took a touch before blasting a shot into the roof of the net.