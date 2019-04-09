Bideford CAFC Reserves are the Intermediate One champions after a 6-0 win over North Molton Reserves.

The Robins, who made it 17 wins out of 17 after four goals from Tom Barton and strikes from Kyle England and Tom Hayne.

Bideford are three wins away from making it a perfect campaign, with the first of those games coming on Saturday at home to Bridgerule.

The other title decided was in Intermediate Three, where Lynton secured their first league honours in 39 years.

They did so with an 8-4 victory over Combe Martin Reserves, recovering from 3-0 down at half-time. Tommy Herd’s six goals steered the visitors towards victory, with Pete Varley also netting.

Jake Robinson (2), Damian Knill and Jordon Wheeler scored for Combe Martin.

Lynton have the chance of making it a double this weekend when they take on Kingsley Wizards in the Intermediate Three Cup final.

The final, which takes place at Braunton’s Lobb Field, kicks off at 6pm.

Premier

Shamwickshire Rovers went four points clear at the top of the table with a 5-0 win at Hartland Clovelly.

Nathan Bate struck four for Rovers and there was a goal for Joe Kelly too.

Shammy have two games in hand on second-place Park United, who pay Barnstaple Town Reserves and Pilton this Saturday.

North Molton are right back in the title race after a 4-2 win over Torridgeside Reserves.

A Jamie Giffard double and strikes from Sam Phillips and Joe Southcott helped the Stags to all three points, leaving the five points off the top with two games in hand.

Billy Rose and Alfie Stevens netted for T-Side in their final game of the season.

Braunton and Boca Seniors both scored five goals to take three points against their respective opposition.

Braunton were 5-3 winners over Fremington. Radley Watkins, Scott Maynard, Ben Aiken and two from Lewis Lowe gave the Seasiders all three points.

Archie Christie scored a hat-trick for Fremington.

Boca were 5-2 winners in the Mil Road derby against Barnstaple Town Reserves and Pilton. Jake England scored a hat-trick for Boca. Tom Marsh and Craig Sandle also netted.

Lloyd Harvey-Bryant and Nathan Willoughby scored for Pilton.

Torrington claimed their 10th win of the season with a 3-0 win at home to Ilfracombe Town Reserves.

Senior

Boca Seniors returned to the top of the table with a 7-3 win at Chivenor.

Damian Green scored four for Boca and there were goals for Jake Thorne (2) and Lee Fry.

George Everitt, Emiljano Mucaj and Martin Waterhouse scored for Chivenor.

Bideford CAFC were 9-1 winners over Barnstaple FC, who are now doomed to relegation from the division.

Jamie Bowden (4), Jamie Rutland (2), Phil Roberts, Joshua Parry and Ben Musselwhite scored for Bideford. Ryan Isaac scored Barnstaple’s consolation goal.

Shebbear United were 6-0 winners over Braunton Reserves with Matt Facey, Greg Mitchell and Hayden Nimmo all scoring two each.

Intermediate One

Away from Bideford’s title, Bridgerule were 4-0 winners over Combe Martin.

Jedd Peschke (2), Rob Pearce and Todd Peschke struck for the hosts. Combe Martin move on to tonight’s (Tuesday, April 9) Devon Intermediate Cup final against Spreyton at Devon FA’s Coach Road ground at Newton Abbot.

Holsworthy Reserves were 3-0 winners at home to Merton. Ben Sharpe, Daniel Seymour-Smith and Rocco Dyer struck for the Magpies.

Appledore Thirds and Putford shared the points, drawing 1-1.

Intermediate Two

Appledore Lions are just three points off the top with four games to play after a 6-1 win over Woolacombe.

Ashton Donovan (2), Martyn Harris, Mark Kinder, Matt May and Ryan Peters all netted for Lions.

South Molton were 6-0 winners over Woolsery thanks to braces from Kieran Cook, Jordan Gatting and Oliver Cheek.

Hartland Clovelly were 5-3 winners at Torridgeside Thirds. Kieran Heard scored four for the visitors, with Jack Coleman also netting.

Sam Longhurst (2) and Paulo Barata Martins scored for T-Side.

Intermediate Three

Kingsley Wizards were 4-3 winners over Eastside in their final game of the league season.

Hartland Clovelly Thirds were 5-3 winners over Bradworthy Reserves. Byron Day-Rogers (2), Spencer David, Nathan Jeffery and Jake Thorne scored the goals for Hartland.