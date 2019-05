The 22-year-old returns to Barum after two seasons away at Tiverton Town and then Bideford.

Gregory started out at Barnstaple Town in the 2012/13 season, making 182 appearances over five seasons.

He was a regular starter as Barum secured back-to-back promotions between 2014 and 2016, and scored seven goals across 46 appearances in Barum's first Southern League campaign in 2016/17.

Barnstaple Town manager Aaron Harper-Penman said: "Liam is a great signing, and it's exciting to have him on board.

"For his age, he's got a lot of experience, he's been there and done it and obviously he's been in the team with myself and I've seen him come through.

"He gives us options too. He can play anywhere on the left and he's got a bit of everything.

"We've got a good base of a squad which I'm looking to strengthen and Liam is the start of that. It's exciting times for the club."

Gregory looks set to take the place of Stephen Reed, who has agreed to move to South West Peninsula Premier East side Elmore after one season at Barum.