He has put pen to paper on a deal that will ensure he stays with the Premier League side The Saints until the summer of 2021.

The 21-year-old began his journey in club football with Torquay United and also spent time at Yeovil Town, eventually linking up with Southampton's under-18s as a second-year scholar in 2017.

The former Braunton Academy student learned his trade at the Southampton Academy held at Chivenor and run by Lee Barrow.

Now he is looking to maximise game time and exposure on all levels and has been training with the first team keepers each week to enhance performance levels.

He said: "Really happy to have got the deal signed and I can look forward to the next 18 months now; working hard and seeing what happens."