The 20-year-old’s new deal keeps him at St Mary’s until June 2020.

Latham signed for the Saints as an 18-year-old in 2017 after completing a move from Yeovil Town. The former Braunton Academy student learned his trade at the Southampton Academy held at Chivenor.

Latham has spent the season gaining experience on loan at Evo-Stik South side Dorcester Town, but continues to train with the Saints midweek under the guidance of goalkeeping coach Vince Bartram.

Latham said: “Extremely pleased to have signed until 2020. This club is a great place to be.

“I’m really enjoying my time here so delighted to have extended my stay.

“I’m able to put everything I’ve learnt into practise now, out on loan at Dorchester, which is allowing me to identify strengths and weaknesses to work on.

“I’ve got focusses moving forward now. It’s definitely helped me to mature. Southampton have been fantastic to me since I arrived, they’ve supported me on and off the pitch.

“I’m almost a different goalkeeper to the one who first signed and that’s thanks to everything I’ve learnt here.”