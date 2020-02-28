Jack Littlejohns with his son Ethan. Picture: Jack Littlejohns Jack Littlejohns with his son Ethan. Picture: Jack Littlejohns

Jack Littlejohns, aged 27, has been short-listed for the community sports award, which recognises those who have made a significant amount of contribution to local football in their respective communities.

The Dolton dad of one has been a member of Barnstaple Ability FC for seven years - the club is devoted to ensuring those with disabilities and other additional needs have the same opportunities as everyone else to get out there and enjoy football.

On the pitch, Jack is described as an inspirational captain whose never say die attitude is infectious.

His selflessness and desire to see people with disabilities continue playing football on a weekly basis saw him organise a raffle over Christmas which raised an outstanding £1,250.

Jack Littlejohns (right) with some of the Barnstaple Ability FC team. Picture: Jack Littlejohns Jack Littlejohns (right) with some of the Barnstaple Ability FC team. Picture: Jack Littlejohns

He also appeared on the Voice FM radio to help promote Barnstaple Ability FC to any disabled boys and girls in the area.

Jack said: "When I received the phone call explaining that I'd been nominated for the award I was extremely overwhelmed and humbled. It was hard for me to hold back my tears because it's such a major thing which made me completely gobsmacked!"

"I had developed learning difficulties since I was a child and throughout my life growing up I used to be bullied and picked on at school because of my disabilities and it shattered my confidence completely.

"I almost gave up on everything but as time went by and after meeting a few inspirational people such as WWE superstar Triple H and Sir Ian McKellen I started feeling more and more confident about myself and since becoming a father I wanted to be a role model not just for my son Ethan but for people with disabilities.

"I want to be able to help them with any obstacles in their lives such as improving on their social skills, their emotions or reminding them that it's okay to talk about your feelings and that no matter what type of disability you have, don't let it affect your ability to achieve greatness for yourself."

Jack is the second nominee out of three to be announced for this year's Flybe Community Champion award and in April the public will get the chance to vote for their overall winner.

Watch this space and keep an eye on www.exetercityfc.co.uk for details of the public vote.