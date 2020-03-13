Kevin Squire nodded in at the near post from a corner to give the Bluebirds the lead in the ninth minute before Alfie Moulden doubled the advantage five minutes later.

Ilfracombe completed the scoring in the 38th minute when Jack Jenkins placed a free kick into the top right corner.

At the other end, Steve Oliver denied Millbrook from the penalty spot with an excellent save low to his left.

Both teams had to contend with difficult conditions as the pitch showed signs of the wet weather every local football club has endured over the past month.

Despite being five places lower than the hosts, it was the visitors who started the brighter and could have gone 1-0 up in the eighth minute if not for a save from Oliver.

Millbrook were made to rue their missed effort when Ilfracombe took the lead just one minute later.

A corner floated in by Liam Gregory appeared to take the Millbrook keeper by surprise and Squire was able to nip in at the near post and prod it into the net.

Five minutes later and the visitors failed to react to a short set piece allowing Ilfracombe to loft the ball back into the box. Moulden was left unmarked in the box to slot past the Millbrook keeper and double the Bluebirds' advantage.

Buoyed by the goals, Ilfracombe pressed on in search of more but Moulden and Charlie Prentice were both denied by the goalkeeper.

The pressure eventually paid dividends when Jenkins scored in the 38th minute. A free kick to the left of the Millbrook box was placed into the top right corner, putting the game out of reach for the visitors.

The final action of the half saw Oliver save a spot kick from Millbrook's skipper.

A controversial handball decision was given via the linesman, but the Bluebirds keeper dived low to his left to save before his defenders cleared the rebound.

After a less eventful second half, the final whistle blew meaning Ilfracombe remain one point behind league leaders Brixham.