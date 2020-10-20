The Bluebirds ran out 17-1 winners over the Premier East strugglers, whose difficult start to the season has seen them attract attention from national media.

Kevin Squire and Ollie Stevens scored five each in the win, and there was a hat-trick for Craig Duff.

A Jack Jenkins brace and goals from Joe Barker and Charlie Prentice completed the scoring.

The win came after Combe fell to their first defeat of the Premier East season on Wednesday night, losing 2-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

The Bluebirds sit fourth in the Premier East and face a tough test this Saturday when they host league leaders Millbrook, who are unbeaten through 10 games.

Torridgeside remain second in the table after a 2-1 win at home to Axminister Town on Saturday.

T-Side battled back from a 1-0 deficit at the break, with Jack Magarotto scoring two free kicks to ensure the hosts came away with all three points.

The club is set to mark a historic occasion on Tuesday night, with their home match against Crediton United the first to be held under floodlights at Donnacroft.

Town mayor Keeley Allin is set to give the lights their official switch-on at 6.45pm ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.

Torridgeside travel to fifth-place Ivybridge Town on Saturday before a North Devon derby at Ilfracombe Town on Tuesday, October 27.

Torrington recovered from a second half setback to take all three points at Elburton Villa on Saturday.

Goals from Will Nicholls and Ben Musselwhite either side of half time had given the Greens a 2-0 lead early in the second half.

The hosts responded though, clawing one back with a goal from the penalty spot before equalising with 15 minutes to play.

Nicholls scored his second of the day with minutes remaining to make sure the points went back to Torrington.

The Greens travel to Sidmouth Town on Wednesday night before hosting Newton Abbot Spurs on Saturday.

Holsworthy fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Bovey Tracey.

The Magpies were set to travel to Plymouth Marjon on Tuesday night where they will be looking to end a run which has seen them go six games without a win.

A tough test follows on Saturday when Holsworthy travel to Brixham.