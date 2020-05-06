The Bluebirds’ reserves, who play in the North Devon Premier, are looking for a new coach to replace joint managers Mark Tucker and Ross Middleton, who have moved on to coach the new Barnstaple Town Reserves side in the North Devon Football League.

They had reached the final of the Brayford Cup and were battling near the top of the Premier when the coronavirus pandemic brought the season to its end.

The ladies are also looking for a new coach to guide them through a new start in the North Devon Women’s Division.

Manager Alan Holland has opted to retire from the role after seven seasons of managing the Bluebirds in the Devon Women’s Football League.

Anyone interested in either of the roles can get in touch with the club via social media, or contact chairman Trevor Welch on 07949 159564.